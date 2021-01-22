BCG, Rotavirus vaccine production may be hit after fire at Serum Institute

A fire at the Serum Institute of India's site near Pune on Thursday, damaged equipment which was built to manufacture extra quantities of BCG and Rotavirus vaccines, both part of India's national immunization programme. The supply of covid-19 vaccine , Covishield however, will remain unaffected.

"The supply of Covishield vaccine is smooth and does not affect the vaccine, but the financial loss is huge," said Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India.

SII is the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer in terms of number of doses produced and sold worldwide. It manufactures vaccine doses for polio, diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis among others.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday visited the plant to take stock of the situation. Five workers were killed in the fire on Thursday. The company said it will offer a compensation of ₹25 lakh to each of the families of the fire victims.

"Cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The Serum Institute has taken responsibility for the family of the deceased. Apart from that, the government will do more if needed," Thackeray said.

Five contractual labourers had died in the fire which broke out in a five-storied under-construction building in the Serum Institute’s Manjari premises on Thursday. The fire damaged the top two floors of the building located in ‘SEZ 3’ area of the premises of the vaccine major.

"The fire is being investigated. It will not be appropriate to make any comment until it is completed, it will be known only later whether it is an accident or an accident," said Thackeray.

Official from fire wings of three Maharashtra government agencies have launched a probe to ascertain the cause of the blaze.

Heads of fire departments of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) are part of the joint probe team.

