BCG vaccine may provide the elderly immunity against covid

The common vaccine that protects children against tuberculosis may provide the elderly immunity against covid-19 , a study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has found.

Injecting the Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine increased the levels of all types of antibodies in the elderly, ICMR scientists found in the study that is however yet to be peer reviewed.

These include Memory T cells which are important in providing vaccine-induced protection against infections in elderly individuals, and Dendritic cells (DCs). BCG vaccine is given at birth as part of the universal immunization programme in India.

The study aimed to evaluate the effectiveness of the BCG vaccine in reducing morbidity and mortality in elderly individuals in covid-19 hotspots in India. Elderly individuals, between 60-80 years of age, living in hotspots in Chennai were included in the study between July and September.

“We demonstrate that BCG vaccination induces significantly enhanced Memory T and B cell responses and increased frequencies of DC subsets, as well as total antibody levels, suggesting that BCG can potentially boost immune responses in a non-specific or off-target manner in these elderly individuals," said the study.

The BCG vaccine provides protection against mycobacterial infections. Several epidemiological studies have shown a reduction in childhood mortality in BCG-vaccinated children as well as lower incidence of respiratory infections.

The study also suggested that individuals vaccinated with BCG are more likely to be protected against non-specific or bystander infections.

The data fits in with the recent finding by ICMR that BCG vaccination in elderly patients was associated with increased time to first infection and protection against viral respiratory pathogens.

Elderly individuals are one of the main target groups for morbidity and mortality for covid-19 infections. Most deaths in India have occurred among the elderly with co-morbidities.

Meanwhile, the total number of covid-19 cases in India crossed 8 million and deaths reached 120,274 on Wednesday. At least 43,893 new cases have been registered in the past 24 hours in the country.

Around 79% of new confirmed cases are from 10 states and UTs. Kerala has overtaken Maharashtra with the highest number of new reported cases. Both are still contributing more than 5,000 new cases. The states that are reporting a spurt in cases are Delhi, West Bengal, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

