The BCG vaccine shall be administered on a trial basis for adults aged 60-95 as per the order of Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi Karuppa Palaniswami says Tamil Nadu Health Minister Dr C Vijayabaskar.

Sanction has been accorded to a trial by the Indian Council of Medical Research's Tuberculosis institute here to study the efficacy of BCG vaccine in the elderly in the fight against COVID-19, the government said on Wednesday.

The aim is to reduce the mortality in the senior people due to covid-19 and the National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis will start the pilot program soon.

‘BCG vaccine shall be administered on trial basis for adults aged 60-95, ordered by Hon’ble @CMOTamilNadu. This is aimed at reducing the #Covid mortality rate in Senior people. National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis will start the pilot program soon. #ICMR #Vijayabaskar,’ wrote Dr C Vijayabaskar in a tweet.

Dr C Vijayabaskar hoped that vaccinating the elderly with the time tested BCG would help reduce the intensity of COVID-19, admissions at hospitals and mortality rates. Describing the state's approval by Palaniswami for a trial here as among measures to protect people's welfare during the ongoing fight against COVID-19, Vijayabaskar said anti-viral measures will further be stepped up.

Tamil Nadu is the second worst affected state in India as far as coronavirus is concerned with a total of 1, 47,324 cases. More than 4,500 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

The state has seen 97, 310 recoveries and there are 47, 915 active cases in the state. 2,099 people have lost their lives to the virus in the state and the recovery rate is 66.06%.

With input from agencies.

