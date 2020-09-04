Home >News >India >BCI asks Delhi Bar Council to examine Prashant Bhushan's contempt case
Prashant Bhushan with the one rupee that he paid as fine
Prashant Bhushan with the one rupee that he paid as fine

BCI asks Delhi Bar Council to examine Prashant Bhushan's contempt case

1 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2020, 07:08 PM IST PTI

  • The Bar Council of India has asked Bar Council of Delhi to examine the conviction and fine of Re one imposed on activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan by the Supreme Court in a contempt case and take a legally-mandated decision with regard to his rights as a lawyer

NEW DELHI : The Bar Council of India (BCI) has asked Bar Council of Delhi to examine the conviction and fine of Re one imposed on activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan by the Supreme Court in a contempt case and take a legally-mandated decision with regard to his rights as a lawyer.

The Bar Council of a state grants license to a person to practice as a lawyer and has wide powers such as suspending or taking away the right of its members in certain situations to practice under the Advocates Act.

"The General Council of the Bar Council of India has unanimously resolved to direct the Bar Council of Delhi, where Prashant Bhushan is enrolled as an Advocate, to examine the matter and proceed as per law and rules to decide the same as expeditiously as possible," the BCI said in its resolution. 

Bhushan on Monday was fined one rupee as punishment in the contempt case.

A bench headed by Justice Aruna Mishra (since retired) had convicted Bhushan for his two tweets against the judiciary.

As a punishment he was directed to deposit the fine with the Supreme Court registry by September 15, failing which he would have to undergo three-month jail term and debarment from law practice for three years.

The apex bar body said it deliberated upon the the apex court judgment in its general council meeting held on September 3 and held that the tweets and statements made by Bhushan and the SC judgment need thorough study and examination “in the light of the statutory duties, powers and functions conferred on it under the Advocates' Act and the rules framed thereunder".

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

