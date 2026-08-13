BCI halts enrolment of NALSAR 2026 law graduates over alleged CJI convocation campaign

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has directed all State Bar Councils to halt the enrolment of 2026 law graduates from NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, as advocates until further orders, following an alleged organised campaign concerning Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's participation in the university's convocation, according to ANI.

The directive was issued by BCI chairman Manan Kumar Mishra, to NALSAR VC and all State Bar Councils, who said the Council had taken note of reports and material in the public domain regarding the alleged campaign.

The BCI has sought an authenticated factual report from NALSAR's vice-chancellor within three days. The matter will be considered by the Council on August 19 after the report is received.

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What has BCI sought from NALSAR? The BCI has asked the university to identify, on the basis of verifiable material, those allegedly involved in initiating, drafting, circulating, coordinating or mobilising the campaign.

The university has also been asked to provide details of people involved in organising meetings, communicating with the media or administering social media and other organised groups allegedly used to coordinate the campaign.

The BCI has specifically sought information on whether anyone proposed or mobilised a call for a boycott, obstruction, disruption or organised non-participation in the convocation or any programme connected with the CJI.

The Council has also asked whether any student body, Student Bar Council, Students' Union or other recognised student organisation was involved in initiating, approving, coordinating or circulating the campaign.

NALSAR has further been asked to specify whether any faculty member, research scholar, alumnus or outsider participated in initiating, drafting, coordinating, advising or facilitating the campaign.

The university has also been asked to provide copies of relevant resolutions, minutes, agendas and other official records of meetings connected with the issue. It must also state whether permission was sought or granted for any protest or organised activity and whether university rules concerning student conduct or official functions were invoked.

BCI clarifies enrolment freeze is not a finding of misconduct The BCI has clarified that participation in the representation or campaign, by itself, will not automatically result in disqualification from enrolment.

The Council said a distinction must be maintained between people who merely signed or supported a representation and those who organised or coordinated the campaign or proposed or mobilised an actual boycott, obstruction or disruption.

It further said that where material concerning a particular applicant is under statutory examination, completing enrolment while the inquiry is pending could create a "fait accompli" and render the examination ineffective.

The BCI has therefore directed that if it specifically communicates the name of an individual for further statutory consideration, the relevant State Bar Council should not pass an enrolment order for that person. If an application is already pending, the final decision should remain deferred while the inquiry is underway.

The Council has also directed State Bar Councils to ensure that a person whose name is communicated by the BCI does not attempt to bypass the inquiry by seeking enrolment before another State Bar Council.

The BCI clarified that such communication at the preliminary stage would not amount to a conclusive finding of misconduct or disqualification.

What did BCI say about criticism and legal education? The Council said legal education allows students to engage in critical reasoning, debate and analysis of judicial decisions.

However, it drew a distinction between reasoned criticism and conduct which, if established after due examination, could amount to intimidation, obstruction, organised disruption or disregard of institutional responsibilities attached to the legal profession.

Any final adverse decision, the BCI said, would be taken in accordance with the Advocates Act, 1961, applicable rules and principles of natural justice.