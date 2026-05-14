BCI seeks report from WB Bar Council on Mamata Banerjee’s law practice status after HC appearance in lawyer’s gown

Bar Council of India has directed the Bar Council of West Bengal to submit a detailed report within 48 hours on the enrolment and legal practice status of former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, as reported by PTI.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee appeared at the Calcutta High Court wearing a lawyer’s gown, where she argued a case related to alleged post-poll violence and attacks on party offices. As per prevalent practice, a person, who was holding a constitutional post or gainfully employed, has to get the bar licence suspended during the service and for practising law again, the same has to be revived.

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In a letter, the Bar Council of India (BCI) directed the secretary of the West Bengal Bar Council to furnish within two days complete records relating to Banerjee's enrolment as an advocate, if any, and her practice status during and after her tenure as chief minister from 2011 to 2026.

The communication, issued by BCI Principal Secretary Sriramanto Sen, stated that the Council had taken note of "various media reports" claiming that Banerjee appeared in court in legal attire, including white advocate bands.

"Mamata Banerjee served as chief minister of West Bengal from 2011 to 2026. Having regard to the constitutional public office held by her during the said period, and without expressing any opinion at this stage on the permissibility or otherwise of such appearance, the Bar Council of India requires the factual status of her enrolment, practice, suspension, if any, and resumption, if any, to be verified from your records," the communication said.

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Mamata alleges police inaction on post-poll attacks Mamata Banerjee told the Calcutta High Court that police did not act effectively during post-poll violence in West Bengal, while also stressing that the state is not a “bulldozer state” amid ongoing demolition actions against illegal constructions.

Appearing in court for the first time in this matter, she argued a case related to alleged attacks on party workers and offices after the 2026 assembly election results and requested urgent judicial protection to safeguard citizens from further violence.

An LLB graduate, Mamata Banerjee appeared at the Calcutta High Court wearing a lawyer’s robe, accompanied by senior Trinamool Congress leaders Chandrima Bhattacharya and Kalyan Banerjee, both of whom are practicing lawyers.

She appeared to represent a petition filed by Sirsanya Bandyopadhyay, son of Kalyan Banerjee and the party’s candidate from the Uttarpara assembly seat in the recent state elections.

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Meanwhile, BJP West Bengal unit president Samik Bhattacharya called Mamata Banerjee's allegations "baseless", claiming that while three BJP workers have died in the hands of Trinamool-sheltered goons since the poll results were declared, the rest of the deaths were "results of TMC infighting".

"Fact is that post-poll violence is down to a minimum in Bengal because a BJP government is now in power. We have pledged to free the state from its culture of political violence, and we are taking strict action against those, irrespective of their party colours or positions. Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah are both keeping strict vigil on the state's post-poll scenario," Bhattacharya said.

Key Takeaways Mamata Banerjee's court appearance raises questions about the legal practice status of former public officials.

The Bar Council of India is scrutinizing enrolment and practice regulations for lawyers who have held constitutional posts.

The incident highlights the intersection of politics and law, especially concerning post-election violence in West Bengal.

About the Author Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More ✕ Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact.



Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis.



For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.

Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news.



She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts



Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order.



An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.