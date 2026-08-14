‘BCI’s interests same as theirs’: Manan Mishra to CJP's Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das; withdraws NALSAR order

Manan Kumar Mishra, chairman of the Bar Council of India (BCI), on Friday responded to Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, stating that the Bar Council shares the same interests as the satire party.

Speaking to ANI, Mishra said, "The Bar Council of India aims to protect the interests of the youth of India. I want to communicate to Abhijeet Dipke and Das (Sourav Das) that our interests are the same as theirs, to protect the rights of the students."

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CJP leaders warn of protest against BCI chairman His remarks came a day after an order was issued stating that no 2026 graduate of NALSAR University of Law in Hyderabad would be enrolled as an advocate until further notice. Following the order, CJP founder Dipke took to social media and wrote, "What if all legal cockroaches come together?"

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Following Dipke, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das also shared a statement on his X account and wrote, "The Bar Council of India’s decision to halt the enrolment of NALSAR’s 2026 graduating students as advocates, reportedly because they opposed Chief Justice of India Surya Kant being invited as Chief Guest, is grossly disproportionate, deeply troubling, and prima facie indefensible." Das added, "If Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra does not withdraw this order immediately, then all law students, advocates, senior lawyers, and well-meaning young cockroaches will protest outside the Bar Council’s office and Mishra’s official residence, and their respective states."

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BCI Chairman withdraws order, issues clarification Mishra said the order was withdrawn after the Council held an emergency meeting, adding that no inquiry would take place. Issuing a clarification, Mishra said, "An order was issued yesterday, but the Council's meeting was held immediately. The Council discussed it and said, 'No, there is no need for this'. Actually, the intention is that no student should face any loss in getting an internship in the judiciary. Sometimes, we have seen in the past that, due to certain reasons, the judiciary posed obstacles for students regarding internships."

Also Read | BCI withdraws NALSAR ban hours after barring 2026 law graduates

He stressed that the BCI's primary aim is to ensure that no law student faces obstacles or losses while securing internships in the judiciary. Mishra also noted that judicial internships have faced restrictions in the past, including reducing the duration of Supreme Court internships from one week to two days, along with other curbs. He said the Council moved quickly to ensure that such measures did not adversely affect students’ academic and professional development.

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Reiterating his stance, Mishra said, "There will be no inquiry; there will be no inquiry whatsoever; nothing of the sort will happen. We have wished the students well for their bright futures."

He also expressed his commitment to fostering a harmonious relationship between the legal fraternity, the judiciary and aspiring lawyers, ensuring that students can pursue their training smoothly and without hardship.

Mishra's remarks and the latest order modify the previously issued directive, which had raised concerns over an alleged campaign at NALSAR regarding the proposed participation of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant in the university's convocation.

Additionally, the BCI had sought a factual inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the campaign against Kant's participation and the people allegedly involved in initiating or organising it. The inquiry was intended to help the Council determine whether any person or group was responsible for conduct that warranted further action under the law.

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(with agency inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.