B.com student working as food delivery agent dies by suicide in Chennai after customer 'scolds' him for delay

  • Before committing suicide, Pavithran even wrote a suicide note accusing the customer of making him so depressed that he took the step.

Livemint
Updated19 Sep 2024, 10:37 PM IST
The incident took place on 11 December in Chennai when Pavithran, a B.Com student, was found dead at his residence.
The incident took place on 11 December in Chennai when Pavithran, a B.Com student, was found dead at his residence.

Depression is one of the prime reasons for youth committing suicide in India. Sometimes youth are under pressure over studies, while some cases are related to love affairs. Some feel too much pressurised in the toxic work culture. In a recent incident, a 19-year-old man committed suicide in Chennai after a customer allegedly scolded him following he was late for food delivery, reported India Today.

According to the report, the incident took place on 11 December in Chennai when Pavithran, a B.Com student, was found dead at his residence. He was allegedly depressed after a customer's harsh treatment towards him.

Before committing suicide, Pavithran even wrote a suicide note accusing the customer of making him so depressed that he took the step.

On 11 December, when Pavithran delivered food in the Korattur area, he reached the customer's house late as he struggled to locate the address. The delay led to a heated argument, following which the customer reprimanded him and filed a formal complaint about the service.

After two days, the tension rose with Pavithran allegedly hurling a stone at the customer’s residence and breaking the window, too. This tension was further aggravated when the customer filed a police lodged a police complaint against him.

Soon after this, Pavithran went into depression and was found hanging from the ceiling of his home on Wednesday.

Suicide note:

On being informed, police reached Pavithran's home, recovered the body, and sent it to Kilpauk Government Hospital for an autopsy. They also recovered a suicide note – purportedly written by Pavithran.

In the note, Pavithran expressed his distress and said, as India Today quoted, "The reason for my death – I went into depression after being scolded by the person during the delivery. More deaths will occur as long as such women exist".

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

First Published:19 Sep 2024, 10:37 PM IST
