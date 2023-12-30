'Be alert for next 10-15 days,' Maharashtra minister says ahead of New Year

Ahead of New Year celebrations, Maharashtra health minister Tanaji Sawant has asked people and institutions in the state to remain alert for the next 10 to 15 days amid the resurgence of Covid-19 in the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"People should strictly follow rules to avoid the spread of coronavirus. People are excited to welcome the new year, but in large gatherings, the chances of it spreading also go up," he said.

"Health institutions and people should stay alert for the next 10-15 days to check the spread of coronavirus infection. Those already having some illness must avoid such gatherings," he added.

Maharashtra has reported 129 cases of Covid as of Friday (29 December). The number of new Covid variant JN.1 stands at 10.

According to the Public Health Department of Maharashtra, 80,23,487 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after full recovery.

The recovery rate in the state is 98.18% while the fatality rate is 1.81%.

Maharashtra recorded 137 cases of deaths due to Covid-19 since 1 January 2023. 70.80% of these deaths have occurred in individuals over 60 years of age, 84 %of the deceased had comorbidities, while 16% did not have any comorbidities.

Meanwhile, India has reported a total of 162 cases of Covid-19 subvariant JN.1 till December 28.

Kerala reported the highest number of Covid at 83, followed by Gujarat (34), Goa (18), Karnataka (eight), Maharashtra (seven), Rajasthan (five), Tamil Nadu (four), Telangana (two) and Delhi (one), according to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG).

JN.1 is a Variant of Interest (VOI) which is under intense scientific scrutiny. The Centre has asked the states and Union territories to maintain a constant vigil amid an uptick in the number of Covid cases and the detection of the JN.1 sub-variant in the country.

