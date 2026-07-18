‘Be fearless’: Sonam Wangchuk tells protesters to continue with march to parliament on Monday

Sonam Wangchuk has not broken the hunger strike at Safdarjung Hospital. The doctors at Safdarjung Hospital has tried to feed him coconut water, which he refused, the climate activist's wife Gitanjali Angmo told on Saturday (18 July). Wangchuk has urged supporters to press ahead with the planned march to Parliament on Monday, saying the movement should continue peacefully despite his hospitalisation.

Also Read | Sonam Wangchuk News LIVE: Dipke claims possible police crackdown on protest

The message, conveyed by his wife Gitanjali Angmo on Saturday, came hours after Delhi Police shifted the 59-year-old activist to Safdarjung Hospital on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What are the health concerns that led to Sonam Wangchuk being hospitalized? ⌵ Sonam Wangchuk was hospitalized due to dehydration, low potassium levels, and rising ketone levels after 21 days of his indefinite hunger strike. 2 Why did Sonam Wangchuk refuse medical treatment while hospitalized? ⌵ Wangchuk refused medical treatment, including intravenous fluids and oral rehydration solutions, despite advice from doctors, citing personal choice during his hunger strike. 3 How has Gitanjali Angmo supported Sonam Wangchuk during his protest? ⌵ Gitanjali Angmo has actively supported Wangchuk by addressing supporters, questioning hospital treatment, and stating her intention to continue leading the protest if he is unable to. 4 What message did Sonam Wangchuk convey to his supporters after hospitalization? ⌵ After his hospitalization, Wangchuk urged his supporters to continue with the planned march to Parliament and to remain fearless in their peaceful agitation. 5 Should the Cockroach Janta Party proceed with the July 20 march to Parliament despite Wangchuk's hospitalization? ⌵ Yes, the Cockroach Janta Party has confirmed that the march will proceed as planned, maintaining their stance on the issues surrounding student rights and education.

Gitanjali Angmo said Wangchuk had neither ended his fast nor agreed to consume coconut water offered by doctors. She also thanked the young protesters gathered at Jantar Mantar for standing by his campaign, even as authorities maintained a heavy security presence around the hospital.

'Be fearless': Wangchuk asks protesters to continue Parliament march Speaking outside Safdarjung Hospital, Angmo conveyed Wangchuk's message to supporters, saying the activist wanted the agitation to remain peaceful and continue as planned.

"Be fearless," Wangchuk told protesters through his wife, urging them to carry on with the march to Parliament on Monday despite his absence.

Angmo said Wangchuk is admitted to the cordoned-off eighth floor of Safdarjung Hospital and remains committed to his hunger strike.

She said doctors attempted to give him coconut water, but he refused. She also told supporters that Wangchuk had expressed gratitude to the young people at Jantar Mantar for standing by him throughout the protest.

Hospital says Wangchuk refused treatment despite medical advice Safdarjung Hospital said Wangchuk was brought in by Delhi Police and admitted at 7.40 am on Saturday. According to the hospital's medical bulletin, he was conscious and his pulse, blood pressure and oxygen saturation were stable, although doctors observed signs of dehydration.

"Although intravenous fluids were advised but the patient has refused all intravenous fluids, oral rehydration fluid or any other medication. He is being continuously monitored and counselled for treatment in best interest of his health," the bulletin said.

Hospital authorities also stated earlier in the day that Wangchuk had refused intravenous fluids, oral rehydration solution and medication despite dehydration and metabolic abnormalities. Doctors said they continued to counsel him to accept treatment, while sources familiar with the matter said his family was also being advised to permit medical intervention.

Earlier on Friday, doctors had said Wangchuk had lost nearly 9.5 kg since beginning his hunger strike.

Delhi Police remove Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar amid protest Delhi Police moved Sonam Wangchuk from the protest site at Jantar Mantar on Saturday morning, citing medical advice and directions from the Delhi High Court. The move triggered sharp criticism from opposition parties, which accused the government of suppressing peaceful dissent.

Witnesses said a large contingent of police personnel, including officers in plain clothes, arrived at the protest site around 7 am. Security personnel formed a cordon around the stage where Wangchuk was resting before carrying him to an ambulance as supporters attempted to intervene.

Also Read | 'Wrong': Rahul Gandhi slams govt in first statement on Jantar Mantar protest

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which is leading the agitation over the NEET paper leak issue and demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's removal, intensified its protest following Wangchuk's removal. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke announced an indefinite hunger strike, demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resignation and reaffirmed that the planned march to Parliament on July 20 would go ahead.

The organisation later said on X that Wangchuk had "not broken" his hunger strike and would continue his fast from the hospital.