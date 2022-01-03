‘Be fit and fine…’ Dharmendra's note to netizens. Here's how fan reacts1 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2022, 04:06 PM IST
- A few days ago, the actor surprised everyone with his video, in which he's seen cycling on a pedal power wheat grinder.
Veteran actor Dharmendra, who is known to be a fitness enthusiast, has once again urged netizens to stay healthy by excercising regularly with a supercool message this time.
Taking to Twitter this morning, the 86-year-old actor wrote, Be fit and fine.. zindagi sanwar jayegi ....mere chihre pe padh lo. He also posted a picture of younger and fitter times along with the post.
His followers responded with equal enthusism by posting workout video.
A few days ago, the He-Man surprised everyone with his video, in which he's seen cycling on a pedal power wheat grinder.
"Pees raha hoon. Exercise ke baahane hai, karte rehna chahiye (I'm grinding. These are the excuses for exercises, we should keep doing it). Love you all," he said in the clip.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Dharmendra will be seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' and 'Apne 2'.
(With inputs from agencies)
