Be harsh when you see serious fudging, NFRA tells auditors
Summary
- The audit watchdog’s latest prescription is part of its drive to improve the quality of financial statements and statutory audits, as credibility of company accounts is vital for the investment climate in the country.
New Delhi: Statutory auditors cannot take the easy way out by issuing qualified reports where an adverse opinion is warranted, following a recent order from the national audit regulator. When a company’s accounts make mis-statements that are “pervasive and material", the auditor must issue an adverse opinion, the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) said in a disciplinary order.