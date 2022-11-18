Be Indian, adopt Indian: AAP to campaign for stray dogs post-Delhi MCD elections

Be Indian, adopt Indian: AAP to campaign for stray dogs post-Delhi MCD elections3 min read . 07:40 AM IST
- AAP would run a 'Be Indian, Adopt Indian' campaign if it wins the MCD election
The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi will be running a campaign for the adoption of street dogs, rehabilitating monkeys in their natural habitat, and establishing cow shelters if voted to power in the Municipal Corporation (MCD) elections.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had launched the party's 10 guarantees earlier this month for the MCD polls on December 4. One of them is related to freeing the streets of the metropolis from the menace of stray animals.
Therefore, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said the party would run a 'Be Indian, Adopt Indian' campaign if it wins the MCD election, adding that they wanted to urge people to come forward and adopt Indian breeds of canines.
"It's not as if we have any problems with dogs of foreign breeds. The people are free to adopt and take care of them as well," he said at a press conference at the party headquarters. "But since we are Indians and we have a great variety of dogs of Indian breed, we would urge people to take care of them as well." He added that the AAP was starting the campaign at their level. "Once we come to power at the MCD, we will initiate this campaign at a bigger level and collaborate with NGOs and find solutions to the problems of all the stray animals in Delhi," Bharadwaj said.
The party leader said they would fund the NGOs in taking care of the dogs. Bharadwaj pointed out that in most societies in Delhi, one will find a set of people who keep pets and are vocal about the rights of their dogs, while others stay away from dogs and have problems with those who feed the stray dogs. In some areas, there had been cases where stray dogs attacked people for various reasons, which could be for lack of food or safety, he said.
"Over the last 15 years, the BJP-ruled MCD has claimed every year to have sterilised the stray dogs in Delhi. But despite this, we've only seen the number of stray dogs in Delhi rise," Bharadwaj said. He alleged that the MCD was never interested in a serious conversation about the issue of stray dogs even as the Delhi government tried several times to discuss it.
The Greater Kailash MLA also rued the fact that stray cattle were found eating garbage at landfill sites. "This is despite the fact that in India, cows are considered to be sacred. Ideally, they should be living in a cow shelter and eating fresh grass over there and not the garbage in a landfill," he said.
Bharadwaj added that they would create cow shelters to cater to the needs of stray cattle, which would live there safety and be given nutritious food. Regarding the monkey menace, particularly in south Delhi, Bharadwaj said the AAP would ensure that these animals were released in their natural habitat, such as the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary.
"We'll also ensure that the monkeys are provided with adequate food options at their habitat and that they do not have to venture into colonies in Delhi," he said.
