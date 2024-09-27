The Supreme Court on Friday rapped the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) over pollution and stubble burning in the National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining areas, and said that it needs to be more active. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The apex court directed the Commission for Air Quality Management to file better compliance report over its steps to control pollution, stubble burning.

"Efforts needed to ensure stubble burning alternative equipment are used at grassroots level," said the court.

The court noted that CAQM has taken certain steps, but needs to be more active and must ensure that its efforts and directions actually translate into reducing the problem of pollution.

A bench of Justice Abha S Oka and Justice Augustine George Masih directed the CAQM to file a better compliance report, and posted the matter for hearing on October 3.

Last week, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), an autonomous body responsible for developing strategies to improve air quality in Delhi and nearby areas, announced a major change to GRAP. Polluting buses from NCR states will not be allowed to enter Delhi if the city's AQI reaches Stage III -- 'Severe' (AQI between 401 and 450).

Exceptions will be made for CNG, BS VI, and electric buses. However, this restriction will not apply to buses or tempo travellers with an all-India tourist permit.

Under Stage 1, GRAP calls for strict enforcement of the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal orders on phasing out overaged diesel and petrol vehicles.

It also mandates a complete ban on the use of coal and firewood in eateries, restaurants, and hotels once the AQI crosses the 200 mark.

GRAP is categorized into four stages based on Delhi's air quality: Stage I -- 'Poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II -- 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III -- 'Severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV -- 'Severe Plus' (AQI >450).

On September 23, Dr PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, also chaired a High-Level Task Force meeting to assess the readiness of stakeholders in addressing the issue of deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR.