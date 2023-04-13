Be ready to pay more GST while booking autos! Delhi HC upholds Centre's notification1 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 04:24 PM IST
Uber India Systems Private Limited argued in its submissions that the imposition of GST on autorickshaw rides booked through their platform could lead to financial implications
The Delhi High Court has dismissed three petitions filed by Uber India Systems Private Limited, Pragatisheel Auto Rickshaw Driver Union, and IBIBO Group Private Limited challenging the central government's imposition of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on online booking of autorickshaw rides through ride-sharing applications.
