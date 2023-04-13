Uber India Systems Private Limited argued in its submissions that the imposition of GST on autorickshaw rides booked through their platform could lead to financial implications, causing customers to opt for other modes of transportation. Moreover, it could jeopardize the financial autonomy of the drivers, leading to a loss of livelihood for the registered driver partners of the petitioner. The respondents, on the other hand, contended that ECOs (Electronic Commerce Operators) are liable to pay tax on the supplies made through them by other suppliers under a notification issued under Section 9(5) of the Act of 2017.

