The Bombay High Court has expressed dissatisfaction with the Union government's handling of a Russian woman's plea challenging her exit permit, which was issued following her divorce from her Indian husband. The 38-year-old woman claimed to have remarried an Indian man and had a six-month-old daughter with him. She also had a minor son from her previous marriage.

The court questioned the government's stance, remarking on the complexity of its rules and the resulting punishment faced by the Indian citizen and his daughter. It expressed its disagreement with the notion that all citizens should be considered suspicious. The bench extended its earlier interim relief and requested an additional affidavit from the Centre.

“Your rules are difficult for us to understand…your idea of governance that all citizens are suspects is not palatable to us," PTI quoted Justice Patel as saying.

“Just be right, sensible, and have a humane approach to the woman and her child. Don't let nationalities come in the way of this. We won't allow separation even for a minute," Justice Patel added.

A division bench of Justices Gautam Patel and Neela Gokhale emphasised the importance of not separating a nursing mother from her infant due to nationality. The court urged authorities to adopt a compassionate approach, stating that the concept of governance treating all citizens as suspects is unacceptable.

“Just be right, sensible, and have a humane approach to the woman and her child. Don't let nationalities come in the way of this. We won't allow separation even for a minute. If this is not a special circumstance for mother, then there is nothing (in your argument)," Justice Patel said.

The woman had been granted an exit permit in January 2023 by the local police, following the instructions of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, with a deadline to leave the country by March. However, she approached the high court seeking an extension of the exit permit's time period, which was granted.

During the hearing, the woman's lawyer argued that the impugned order complied with statutory requirements, but the court noted that she was not seeking the continuation of her Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) status after her divorce. The bench stressed that penalising Indian citizens for marrying individuals of foreign origin was unjustifiable and highlighted the presence of a mother with a six-month-old child, affirming its commitment to preserving their familial unity.

The matter has been scheduled for further hearing on August 21, while the court maintained its stance in favour of the petitioner.

