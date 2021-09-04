The Kerala government on Saturday launched the “Be the warrior" campaign to tackle the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic if it were to arrive.

At the event, state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the aim of the campaign was to reduce the severity of the third wave and also to speed up the vaccination.

"Everyone must safeguard themselves from Covid-19. The campaign aims to ensure that everyone wears a proper mask, washes their hands frequently with soap, water or sanitizer, maintain physical distancing and take two doses of vaccine in order to fight the pandemic," said Vijayan.

He later said cases would be registered against those who violate quarantine norms.

"Police will ensure that those affected will remain under quarantine and also whether people have facilities at their residences to follow room quarantine procedure. Or else they will be shifted to Covid First Line Treatment Centres," he said.

Vijayan also said that in the last 24 hours, ₹15,14,100 was collected as fines from those who violated Covid-19 health protocol and cases were registered against 9,614 people for not wearing masks.

Night curfew to continue

Amid the continuing high number of Covid-19 cases in Kerala, the state will continue with its night curfew and Sunday lockdowns, informed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

His remarks came after a meeting was held to review the state's Covid-19 situation.

"The Covid review meeting, which was held today, has decided to continue night curfew and lockdown on Sundays across the state," said Vijayan while addressing a press conference post the meeting.

Covid situation in state

Kerala reported 29,682 new Covid-19 cases, 25,910 recoveries, and 142 deaths on Saturday. The number of active cases in the state stood at 2,50,065 while the death toll logged was 21,422. The test positivity rate was recorded at 17.54%.

The state has been consistently posting high numbers over the past few days, accounting for a bulk of the infections reported nationwide.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.