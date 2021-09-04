‘Be the warrior’: Kerala govt launches campaign to mitigate third wave of Covid

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
"Everyone must safeguard themselves from Covid-19. The campaign aims to ensure that everyone wears a proper mask, washes their hands frequently with soap, water or sanitizer, maintain physical distancing and take two doses of vaccine in order to fight the pandemic," said Vijayan.
He later said cases would be registered against those who violate quarantine norms.
"Police will ensure that those affected will remain under quarantine and also whether people have facilities at their residences to follow room quarantine procedure. Or else they will be shifted to Covid First Line Treatment Centres," he said.
Vijayan also said that in the last 24 hours, ₹15,14,100 was collected as fines from those who violated Covid-19 health protocol and cases were registered against 9,614 people for not wearing masks.
Night curfew to continue
Amid the continuing high number of Covid-19 cases in Kerala, the state will continue with its night curfew and Sunday lockdowns, informed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
His remarks came after a meeting was held to review the state's Covid-19 situation.
"The Covid review meeting, which was held today, has decided to continue night curfew and lockdown on Sundays across the state," said Vijayan while addressing a press conference post the meeting.
Covid situation in state
Kerala reported 29,682 new Covid-19 cases, 25,910 recoveries, and 142 deaths on Saturday. The number of active cases in the state stood at 2,50,065 while the death toll logged was 21,422. The test positivity rate was recorded at 17.54%.
The state has been consistently posting high numbers over the past few days, accounting for a bulk of the infections reported nationwide.
