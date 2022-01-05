Be vigilant, Covid-19 cases are doubling each day, next 2 weeks are crucial: Expert

"Majorly, we are witnessing is an upper respiratory tract infection in patients. People are coming commonly with complaints of fever, headache, back pain, severe lethargy, fatigue, running nose, blocked nose, throat pain, and minimal cough. Over the last four or five days, I have seen 60-70 patients, but none of them complained of any respiratory distress or breathlessness. Of these patients, we have hardly admitted one," Dr Khattar said.