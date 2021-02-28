Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished students who will appear for their examinations in the coming months and said they must compete with themselves rather than others. PM Modi was addressing the nation through the 74th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat. The programme is held on the last Sunday of every month.

“The coming months are of special importance in your life. Most young friends will have to appear for their exams. You do remember that you have to become a warrior, not a worrier and appear for the exams smiling and return home smiling. You have to compete with yourself, not against anyone else," PM Modi said during his Mann Ki Baat programme.

“You have to get enough sleep and manage time well also. Don't stop playing, because those who play will blossom. You have to apply the techniques of revision and smart ways of memorisation, that is to bring out your best in these exams," he added.

He also invited parents, teachers for their suggestion for "Pariksha pe Charcha."

During the address, he stressed the importance of conserving water ahead of summers. The Prime Minister said people have to understand the collective responsibility towards water conservation.

In the last Mann Ki Baat in January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to the countrymen to write about freedom fighters and stories of their struggle to mark the country's 75th Independence Day this year.









