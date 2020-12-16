Be wary of over-optimism, says BofA survey, as cash levels drop

Betting big on faster economic turnaround, global fund managers have cut their cash holdings in December, shows the latest survey by Bank of America (BofA) Securities. Average cash levels in portfolios have dropped to 4%. According to the fund manager survey rules, when cash levels hit the 4% mark, it indicates a contrarian sell signal.

Global fund managers are underweight cash for the first time since May 2013. In the past, such low levels of cash holdings led to negative 3.2% return in the S&P 500 over a one-month time span, said the survey report.

Positive developments surrounding the approval of an effective coronavirus vaccine is driving hopes of a faster global economic recovery.

"Many more investors say the global economy is in an early-cycle phase (70%, highest since January 2010) as opposed to recession (12%), which as seen in 2009 & 2012 is a key recovery milestone," said the BofA report. So, fund managers are buying up stocks to benefit from the reopening trade, it added.

Majority of those surveyed expect that it will take at least four months from the arrival of a vaccine to have a positive impact on the economy. According to the report, 42% of respondents expect an improvement in economic activity from the second quarter of 2021.

Still, market experts caution that challenges with respect to large-scale distribution of vaccine on a global level, remain.

"The success of the market this year has bred what I believe is its most significant risk at present—elevated optimistic sentiment. As the economic growth outlook has improved—in large part thanks to coming vaccines—the tenor of the market’s leadership has shifted from the concentration of a few dominant leaders. As we’ve noted, the vaccine does indeed represent a light at the end of the tunnel; however the resurgent virus means we remain in the tunnel economically," said Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at US-based Charles Schwab & Co., in her blog on 15 December.

