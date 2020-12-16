Be wary of over-optimism, says BofA survey, as cash levels drop

"The success of the market this year has bred what I believe is its most significant risk at present—elevated optimistic sentiment. As the economic growth outlook has improved—in large part thanks to coming vaccines—the tenor of the market’s leadership has shifted from the concentration of a few dominant leaders. As we’ve noted, the vaccine does indeed represent a light at the end of the tunnel; however the resurgent virus means we remain in the tunnel economically," said Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at US-based Charles Schwab & Co., in her blog on 15 December.