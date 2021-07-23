Pointing out that unlocking activities can lead to an increase in COVID-19 cases, Niti Aayog member (Health) V K Paul asked the Delhi government to remain watchful as the next three months are important.

On 9 July, during a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting, Niti Aayog member (Health) V K Paul asked the city government consult the Centre before imposing any travel restrictions in the capital

As per the minutes of the meeting made public on July 20,he had said, "Unlock activity could lead to an increase in cases, though at present the positivity rate of cases is at its lowest point."

"The next three months are important; we need to be watchful," the Niti Aayog member of health said.

Chief Secretary Vijay Dev flagged the presence of the Delta Plus in 12 states and referred to the high case positivity rate in northeast India. He noted, Delhi had earlier imposed some restrictive measures such as carrying negative RT-PCR reports for people coming from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, who chaired the DDMA meeting, suggested vaccination certificates should be the criteria, as it will also promote vaccination.

Covid third wave unlikely to be as severe as 2nd wave: Dr Samrian Panda

During the meeting, Dr Samrian Panda of the Indian Council of Medical Research told the DDMA that the third wave of COVID-19 is "unlikely to be as severe as the second wave".

He said that different states faced heterogeneous situations during the second wave. There were uncertainties and some states initiated lockdown measures close to the peak of the second wave and some at an early stage.

He mentioned that a substantial third wave would be plausible if any new and more infectious variant of coronavirus emerges and escapes prior immunity in the absence of adequate lockdown measures.

"In the absence of these two factors, the projected third wave is unlikely to be as severe as the second wave. The timing of the third wave remains uncertain and it would be driven by factors outside the scope of modelling," he said.

Dr Panda suggested that vaccination efforts be ramped up to mitigate the impact of a possible third wave.

Delhi battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a massive number of lives, with the shortage of oxygen at hospitals across the city adding to the woes. On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic. On April 22 the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.

The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

The DDMA devises COVID-19 management policies for the national capital.

(With inputs from agencies)

