NEW DELHI: Beam Suntory, the maker of premium spirits, has launched Sipsmith in India. The company said its London dry gin takes inspiration from two hundred years of London’s gin distilling history.

Sipsmith was founded in 2009 by Fairfax Hall, Jared Brown and Sam Galsworthy and is hand-distilled in a three-step process, the company said.

“In recent years, we have noticed a strong consumer gravitation towards gin as their spirit of choice because of its refreshing character and versatility. Market opportunities for Gin have grown significantly over the last few years, and consumer’s need for variety in this segment isn’t satisfied yet. In our commitment to bring only the finest to our consumers, we are making yet another addition to our world class portfolio in India with the launch of Sipsmith," said Ruchika Gupta, marketing director for the firm.

The company said it is the first gin to acquire a license for small-batch gin distilling in the UK in almost 200 years. Its launch, the company, said will help it work towards its commitment of achieving $1 billion in revenue from India by 2030. Over the past two years, the company has been spearheading premiumisation of its Indian spirits market through strategic launches and expansion of its portfolio. This includes regional expansion of Oaksmith, a blended whisky and The House of Suntory portfolio - Yamazaki, Hibiki, Toki, and Japanese craft gin Roku along with its single malt portfolio Bowmore Single Malt Scotch.

According to Statista, in the year of 2020, the market size of spirits in India was forecast to be around ₹2.36 trillion, up from about ₹1.84 trillion in 2016.