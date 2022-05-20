Beam Suntory launches Sipsmith gin in India

The company said it is the first gin to acquire a license for small-batch gin distilling in the UK in almost 200 years. Its launch, the company, said will help it work towards its commitment of achieving $1 billion in revenue from India by 2030. Over the past two years, the company has been spearheading premiumisation of its Indian spirits market through strategic launches and expansion of its portfolio. This includes regional expansion of Oaksmith, a blended whisky and The House of Suntory portfolio - Yamazaki, Hibiki, Toki, and Japanese craft gin Roku along with its single malt portfolio Bowmore Single Malt Scotch.