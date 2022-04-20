Even as Thalapathy Vijay's Beast made a fantastic run during the opening weekend, it is now facing tough competition from Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 and showing signs of slowing down. The movie is now garnering a mixed review from all across.

The movie has earned ₹186 crore globally and in the weekend itself, it became Kollywood's Biggest Grosser of 2022 so far.

#Beast is Kollywood's Biggest Grosser of 2022 so far already, in the Weekend Itself!



5 Days Total WW Collectionshttps://t.co/Q9cNeK9BjQ#BEASTKwHighestGrosser2022 pic.twitter.com/r59udOxjJB — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) April 18, 2022

The official Twitter handle of Ahimsa Entertaiment said that Beast collected a whopping ₹9.9 crore in the US. Their tweet read, "#VeeraRaghavan continues the #Beast magic at the USA box office as the collections cross $1.3M ( ₹9.9cr), despite being a Monday. #ThalapathyVijay has gained a new market (sic)."

#VeeraRaghavan continues the #Beast magic at the USA box office as the collections cross $1.3M ( ₹9.9cr), despite being a Monday 😎#ThalapathyVijay has gained a new market 👌🏼



Book your tickets 👉 https://t.co/KYkytsIx6l



USA release by @Hamsinient & #AhimsaEntertainment ￼🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/PqPfZPwHQe — Ahimsa Entertainment (@ahimsafilms) April 19, 2022

The film stars Vijay and Pooja Hegde and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.