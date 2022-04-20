Beast box office collection Day 7: Thalapathy Vijay's movie dips further1 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2022, 02:01 PM IST
- The official Twitter handle of Ahimsa Entertaiment said that Beast collected a whopping ₹9.9 crore in the US.
Even as Thalapathy Vijay's Beast made a fantastic run during the opening weekend, it is now facing tough competition from Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 and showing signs of slowing down. The movie is now garnering a mixed review from all across.
The movie has earned ₹186 crore globally and in the weekend itself, it became Kollywood's Biggest Grosser of 2022 so far.
The official Twitter handle of Ahimsa Entertaiment said that Beast collected a whopping ₹9.9 crore in the US. Their tweet read, "#VeeraRaghavan continues the #Beast magic at the USA box office as the collections cross $1.3M ( ₹9.9cr), despite being a Monday. #ThalapathyVijay has gained a new market (sic)."
The film stars Vijay and Pooja Hegde and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.