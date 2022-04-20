OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Beast box office collection Day 7: Thalapathy Vijay's movie dips further
Listen to this article

Even as Thalapathy Vijay's Beast made a fantastic run during the opening weekend, it is now facing tough competition from Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 and showing signs of slowing down. The movie is now garnering a mixed review from all across.

The movie has earned 186 crore globally and in the weekend itself, it became Kollywood's Biggest Grosser of 2022 so far.

The official Twitter handle of Ahimsa Entertaiment said that Beast collected a whopping 9.9 crore in the US. Their tweet read, "#VeeraRaghavan continues the #Beast magic at the USA box office as the collections cross $1.3M ( 9.9cr), despite being a Monday. #ThalapathyVijay has gained a new market (sic)."

The film stars Vijay and Pooja Hegde and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout