Beast box office collection Day 7: Thalapathy Vijay's movie dips further

The official Twitter handle of Ahimsa Entertaiment said that Beast collected a whopping ₹9.9 crore in the US. Their tweet read, "#VeeraRaghavan continues the #Beast magic at the USA box office as the collections cross $1.3M ( ₹9.9cr), despite being a Monday. #ThalapathyVijay has gained a new market (sic)."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}