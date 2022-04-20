Beast box office collection Day 7: Thalapathy Vijay's movie dips further

Beast box office collection Day 7: Thalapathy Vijay's movie dips further1 min read . 02:01 PM IST
- The official Twitter handle of Ahimsa Entertaiment said that Beast collected a whopping ₹9.9 crore in the US.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Even as Thalapathy Vijay's Beast made a fantastic run during the opening weekend, it is now facing tough competition from Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 and showing signs of slowing down. The movie is now garnering a mixed review from all across.
Even as Thalapathy Vijay's Beast made a fantastic run during the opening weekend, it is now facing tough competition from Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 and showing signs of slowing down. The movie is now garnering a mixed review from all across.
The movie has earned ₹186 crore globally and in the weekend itself, it became Kollywood's Biggest Grosser of 2022 so far.
The movie has earned ₹186 crore globally and in the weekend itself, it became Kollywood's Biggest Grosser of 2022 so far.
The official Twitter handle of Ahimsa Entertaiment said that Beast collected a whopping ₹9.9 crore in the US. Their tweet read, "#VeeraRaghavan continues the #Beast magic at the USA box office as the collections cross $1.3M ( ₹9.9cr), despite being a Monday. #ThalapathyVijay has gained a new market (sic)."
The official Twitter handle of Ahimsa Entertaiment said that Beast collected a whopping ₹9.9 crore in the US. Their tweet read, "#VeeraRaghavan continues the #Beast magic at the USA box office as the collections cross $1.3M ( ₹9.9cr), despite being a Monday. #ThalapathyVijay has gained a new market (sic)."
The film stars Vijay and Pooja Hegde and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.
The film stars Vijay and Pooja Hegde and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.