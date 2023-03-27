Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has unveiled its 5 night 6 days Enchanting Kashmir package. “If there is a Paradise on Earth, then it is here, it is here in Kashmir," IRCTC describes.

IRCTC will be operating fixed departure tours covering major tourist attractions like Srinagar, Sonamarg, Gulmarg and Pahalgam.

From Shikara ride over Dal Lake or gondola cable car ride at Gulmarg or the road trip to Pahalgam everything will be included in this Enchanting Kashmir package starting from 1 April. The package has set fixed departures dates with two departures in the month of April, four in May and June each. All these departures will be from Delhi airport.

Departure Dates for IRCTC Kashmir air tour package

1 April, 15 April, 5 May, 20 May, 27 May, 28 May, 3 June, 10 June, 11 June, and 17 June.

The cost of the IRCTC's Enchanted Kashmir tour package is priced at ₹32,030 per person for double occupancy while for triple occupancy, the price is ₹31,010 per person. The price for single occupany is priced at ₹48,740.

For Children, Child With Bed aged 5-11 yrs is ₹28,010 and for child without bed aged between 2-4 yrs is ₹14,960.

IRCTC Kashmir package inclusion:

Airfare for Delhi – Srinagar – Delhi

Sightseeing as per the itinerary by AC vehicle on sharing basis.

Accommodation in well appointed rooms at Srinagar and Pahalgam.

The package also includes one night stay at House Boat and Shikara Ride over Dal Lake

The package includes 5 Breakfasts and Dinners but lunch is not included.

General Insurance will also be covered in the package.

Anything additional other than those mentioned in the itinerary will be chargeable.

Trips to Aru Chandanwari and Betaab Valley trip, Thajwas Glacier trip at Sonmarg, Zero point trip at Sonmarg, are trips done by Taxi Union, hence will not be paid by IRCTC. Tickets to the Gondola cable car is also not included in the package.