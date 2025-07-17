‘Beat the Marathi in Maharashtra’: Rajasthani shopkeeper's WhatsApp post triggers MNS fury this time

Several workers of Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) allegedly thrashed a Rajasthani shopkeeper in Mumbai’s Vikroli over a WhatsApp status “insulting the Marathi community.” The MNS workers also asked the shopkeeper to apologise.

Advertisement

A video of the incident was widely circulated on social media. It showed the shopkeeper holding his ears, pleading with folded hands and apologising to the Marathi community.

He promised not to repeat the mistake. He was reportedly paraded through the local market before being taken to the police station.

Mint could not verify the authenticity of the video.

Advertisement

What did shopkeeper post on WhatsApp? According to the Free Press Journal, the message on the WhatsApp status posted by the shopkeeper read: “See the power of a Rajasthani. Beat the Marathi in Maharashtra itself. We are Marwaris, nobody can stand before us.”

This statement enraged MNS workers, who then confronted the businessman at his shop. They allegedly assaulted him and made him apologise publicly.

According to the report, MNS division chief Vishwajit Dholam urged people not to shop at stores run by those who insult Marathi identity. A formal police complaint as reportedly filed regarding the incident.

Similar incidents, where the MNS workers assaulted people over their stance on the Marathi language, were reported in the past few days.

Advertisement

In one such case, autorickshaw driver Raju Patwa from Uttar Pradesh was assaulted by members of both the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS on July 12 near Virar railway station.

Besides, MNS members were also captured on camera allegedly assaulting a food stall owner in Thane for not speaking in Marathi.

Another shopkeeper was beaten up at Mira Road in a similar incident.

During his reunion rally with cousin and Shiv Sena (UBT) supremo Uddhav Thackeray, MNS chief Raj Thackeray had said that his workers shouldn't shoot a video while taking action against people who insult Marathi.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis had taken cognisance of the incident, saying Marathi should be respected without resorting to violence.

“We respect Marathi, but violence in its name won’t be accepted. Strict action will be taken against those resorting to violence. No language in India will be allowed to be disrespected," Fadnavis had said.