‘Beaten, made to lick toilet seat and…’: Kerala mother outlines horrific abuse that preceded son’s suicide

A 15-year-old Kerala boy took his own life this month following “brutal ragging, bullying, and physical assault” from his classmates. Details outlined by his mother indicate that Mihir Ahammed had endured severe abuse because of his skin colour — being “forced to lick toilet seats” and having his “head shoved into the toilet while it was flushed”.

“Mihir was beaten, verbally abused, and forced to endure unimaginable humiliation even on his last day. He was forcibly taken to the washroom, made to lick a toilet seat, and had his head pushed into the toilet while it was flushed. These acts of cruelty broke him in ways we cannot fathom,” Rajna PM wrote in a social media statement.

Advertisement

The teenager had jumped from his 26th storey home in Kochi on January 15 — about an hour after returning home from school. Ahammed had been a student of the Global Public School in the Thiruvaniyoor area of Ernakulam and allegedly faced abuse and harassment at the hands of his peers. A petition submitted by his mother also seeks to investigate alleged mistreatment by the Vice Principal of his previous school — GEMS Kochi.

Advertisement