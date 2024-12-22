Bihar crime: A shocking incident has came to light in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar where a young man was brutally thrashed by a group of men and was also forced to lick their spit.

The attackers also recorded the incident and uploaded the video on social media platforms.

Since, the video has gone viral, sparking outrage.

The incident took place on December 16 near MSKB College in Muzaffarpur.

Also Read | Viral Video: Passengers request tea after miraculously surviving 8 car flips

Watch video

The victim has been identified as Nabi Hasan. He was subjected to severe physical abuse, including being beaten with kicks, belts, and sticks.

Mother of the victim has filed a complaint with the police, leading to the registration of an FIR (First Information Report) against three identified individuals and five others for the assault.

However, the accused are yet to be arrested.

According to her complaint, Nabi had gone out for domestic work on December 16 when five men, including Saif, Imran, and Mahfooz, allegedly cornered him, took him to the ground, and assaulted him.

They also threatened to kill him within 15 days.

They also forced him to lick spit and perform sit-ups while holding his ears.

A large crowd also gathered to witness the attack. However, no one tried to intervene, the video shows.

Man thrashed to death in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas A man was killed after a group of people allegedly thrashed him at Kulpi in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district.

The incident took place at Kalitala area of Ramakrishnapur gram panchayat on December 14 night when Kunal Adhya (22) was returning home.

The police were investigating reports that Adhya was beaten up by members of a rival group over a dispute concerning a local club.

Another person was seriously injured while trying to save Adhya during the alleged assault, said the police.

He is undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.