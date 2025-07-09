‘Beating someone is not right’: Eknath Shinde breaks silence after Shiv Sena MLA thrashes canteen staff over stale food

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has reacted to the incident of a ruling Shiv Sena leader, Sanjay Gaikwad, who thrashed a worker at the MLAs' hostel canteen in Mumbai, allegedly after being served stale food.

Addressing the controversy, Shinde stated that while he does not support violence, individuals have the right to seek legal action for grievances.

“He vomited, which angered him, and he reacted that way. Although I don't support violence, if there is any problem, we have the right to take legal action, but beating someone is not right,” Shinde told PTI.

Shinde's statement comes after a video emerged online showing the Gaikwad slapping the canteen worker, which took place on Tuesday night at the Akashvani MLA hostel. His actions drew criticism from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who said, “Such conduct does not send the right message.”

Gaikwad's response After the video went viral, Gaikwad claimed that he was served poor-quality food. He also stated that rodents move around freely in the kitchen, and multiple people have reported discovering lizards and pieces of rope in their food. Hence, Gaikwad stated that he was compelled to react in a “Shiv Sena style” as his previous complaints regarding the food's quality were not addressed.

“I have been visiting the MLAs' hostel for the last 10-15 years and have raised complaints several times. On Tuesday night, when I went down to meet the staff of the canteen, even other people also admitted that the food delivered to me was not only bad in taste, but it was rotten. It was stinking,” Gaikwad told PTI.

“I am a human being after all. I had to resort to the Shiv Sena style response because all other efforts were ineffective,” he said.

No regret, says Gaikwad Asserting no regret over slapping the canteen worker, Gaikwad said, “I am an MLA and a warrior. I lost control after my complaints remained unheard. Despite several complaints, if nobody pays attention, what should one do? Should I die? I have no regret about my actions.”

