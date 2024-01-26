Beating the Retreat Ceremony-2024: Where to watch online? How to book tickets? All you need to know
The Beating the Retreat Ceremony, the concluding event of the Republic Day celebrations, will be held at Vijay Chowk, Delhi on January 29. The ceremony will feature a grand fanfare with 29 tunes inspired by Classical Ragas.
The world witnessed the majestic show of the Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path in Delhi on Friday. The week-long celebration of the Republic Day will come to end with the concluding event of the Beating the Retreat Ceremony to be held at Vijay Chowk, Delhi on January 29.