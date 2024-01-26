The world witnessed the majestic show of the Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path in Delhi on Friday. The week-long celebration of the Republic Day will come to end with the concluding event of the Beating the Retreat Ceremony to be held at Vijay Chowk, Delhi on January 29. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This year's Beating the Retreat ceremony will be presided over by the President Droupadi Murmu. One of the major highlights of the Beating the Retreat Ceremony this year will be a grand fanfare featuring 29 tunes inspired by Classical Ragas.

A highlight of this year’s Beating Retreat Ceremony will be a grand fanfare featuring 29 tunes inspired by Classical Ragas. The tunes will be played by bands of the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force and CAPFs. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

About Beating the Retreat Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan The ceremony is held at the Vijay Chowk on January 29 every year. The Chief Guest of the function is the President of India, who arrives in a cavalry unit escorted by the ‘President’s Bodyguards' (PBG).

After the arrival of the PBG, the commander asks the unit to give the National Salute which is followed by the playing of the National Anthem, then unfurling of the National Flag of India on the flagpole. Military bands, pipes and Drums Bands, buglers and trumpeters from various Army Regiments perform during the ceremony.

The ceremony's roots belong to the early 1950s when Major Roberts of the Indan Army indigenously developed the unique ceremony of display by the massed bands. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This year's ceremony will also showcase one of the largest Drone Show to date, with 3,500 indigenous drones illuminating the sky over Raisina Hills.

How to book tickets for Beating the Retreat ceremony? People can attend the ceremony by booking their advanced tickets for the event on Ministry of Defence website: https://aamantran.mod.gov.in/login

How to watch the live telecast of Beating the Retreat ceremony on Jan 29? For those who won't be able to attend the ceremony or are planning to watch the event online, they can simply visit Doordarshan National YouTube channel or watch the event on DD News. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!