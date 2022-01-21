Beating the Retreat: This IIT-Delhi start-up to light up sky with 1,000 drones

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Friday announced that on 29 January, the Indian government will host a 1000 drone light show that will exhibit the 'government's achievements @75'
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Friday announced that on 29 January, the Indian government will host a 1000 drone light show that will exhibit the 'government's achievements @75'.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Friday announced that on 29 January, the Indian government will host a 1000 drone light show that will exhibit the 'government's achievements @75'.
Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology Dr Jitendra Singh said that India will be the fourth country after China, Russia and United Kingdom to host such a large scale drone show.
Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology Dr Jitendra Singh said that India will be the fourth country after China, Russia and United Kingdom to host such a large scale drone show.
The event will be conducted on 29 January at the ‘Beating the Retreat Ceremony’ ceremony.
The event will be conducted on 29 January at the ‘Beating the Retreat Ceremony’ ceremony.
Click on the image to enlarge
Click on the image to enlarge
Botlab Dynamics Private Limited, a start-up supported by Technology Development Board, under DST and incubated at Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi in association with Ministry of Defence has conceptualized the novel ‘Drone Show’ to commemorate the 75th year of Independence, an official statement confirmed.
Botlab Dynamics Private Limited, a start-up supported by Technology Development Board, under DST and incubated at Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi in association with Ministry of Defence has conceptualized the novel ‘Drone Show’ to commemorate the 75th year of Independence, an official statement confirmed.
“The project has been developed indigenously within the country, developing all the necessary components, including both hardwares and softwares such as the flight controller (brain of the drone); precision GPS; motor controller; Ground Control Station (GCS) algorithms etc," the statement read.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The project has been developed indigenously within the country, developing all the necessary components, including both hardwares and softwares such as the flight controller (brain of the drone); precision GPS; motor controller; Ground Control Station (GCS) algorithms etc," the statement read.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Dr Jitendra Singh said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Drone Technology has come a long way from delivering vaccines to difficult areas to lighting up the Rajpath during Beating the Retreat Ceremony.
Dr Jitendra Singh said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Drone Technology has come a long way from delivering vaccines to difficult areas to lighting up the Rajpath during Beating the Retreat Ceremony.
Botlab Dynamics Private Limited was financially supported, for the project “Design and Development of a Reconfigurable Swarming System Consisting of 500-1000 Drones for 3D Choreographed Drone Light Shows".
Botlab Dynamics Private Limited was financially supported, for the project “Design and Development of a Reconfigurable Swarming System Consisting of 500-1000 Drones for 3D Choreographed Drone Light Shows".
TDB was constituted with a unique mandate to provide financial assistance to Indian industrial concerns and other agencies, attempting development and commercial application of indigenous technologies, or adapting imported technologies to wider domestic applications.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
TDB was constituted with a unique mandate to provide financial assistance to Indian industrial concerns and other agencies, attempting development and commercial application of indigenous technologies, or adapting imported technologies to wider domestic applications.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!