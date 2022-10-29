Under India’s leadership, United Nations Security Council’s main focus will be on new and emerging technology as a ‘point of main concern and focus of attention', David Scharia, the head of the global body’s counter-terrorism unit, told after a meeting of the Security Council's Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) in New Delhi.
Along with shedding light upon India’s point of focus during the tenure of its chairmanship, he also thanked the nation for working to provide global solutions to terrorism regardless of facing its challenges, reported ANI on Saturday. He called India’s efforts ‘beautiful’.
"... one of the beautiful things about India is that it went out of its victimhood of terrorism and paved the way for the international community... identified three areas of concern and brought together 15 members of the council... will help India and all countries," he said.
Informing about the implementation of the plan, Scharia told a declaration will be adopted after the meeting. It will provide elaborated information about how the CTC and its executive directorate(CTED) will handle these issues.
"What we are already seeing is United Nations Security Council engagement at a very high level on the issue of the threat of new and emerging technologies used by terrorists. That, in itself, is a huge accomplishment of this meeting (in New Delhi)," Scharia said.
"The outcome document will lay out a very clear action plan for (the) counter-terrorism community... what activities they will take, what commitments they will make and how they will support with member states," he added.
He stressed how India has been suffering from terrorism for a very long time. Despite that, the nation went out of its victimhood of terrorism and showed the path to the international community in countering terrorism. India has identified three areas of concern and formed a fifteen membered council that will not only help India but will also help the rest of the countries in dealing terrorism.
Ruchira Kamboj, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN and CTC Chair told that Delhi Declaration will promote the member states to come together and work in countering global terrorism. Earlier in the day, EAM S Jaishankar was alarmed by the current situation where the feasibility of acquiring advanced technology by terrorists has become a major challenge for the international community.
The UNSC's efforts to eradicate terrorism over the past 20 years have been nullified by the accessibility of these advanced technologies and equipment to terrorist groups.
In the meeting, India’s foreign minister also talked about how social media has become a tool for terrorists to destabilise society. He declared that social media has turned into 'potent instruments in the toolkit of terrorists and militant groups for spreading propaganda, radicalisation and conspiracy theories aimed at destabilising societies.
In addition to social media, unmanned aerial systems have also become a major tool for terrorist groups and criminals. It is worth noting that Indian security forces have tracked and shot down several drowns across the India-Pakistan border that was used either in illegal trafficking or in carrying out a terrorist attack.
Jaishankar called global terrorism the 'gravest threat to humanity. He also announced a contribution of $500,000 from India to counter-terrorism. The two-day-long meeting on counter-terrorism finished in Delhi on Saturday.
