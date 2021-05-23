Known for their social media quips on several disciplinary protocols, the Mumbai police are now spreading the word about social distancing through intriguing and punny posters featuring actors from the Hindi film industry.

The police force on Sunday took to Twitter to post a few #BeBollyGood posters featuring legendary actors, including Dev Anand, Madhuri Dixit and Govinda.

The aim of this exercise is to request people to stay home to curb the spread of the virus even as Maharashtra continues to show a downward trend in the infection positivity rate.

The first poster dedicated to Devanand featured a monochromatic smiling picture of the late 'Guide' actor's face. It read, " 'Dev' Asli 'Anand' Toh Ghar Pe Hai.' (Dev, real joy is to be at home).

The second poster showcased Madhuri, and read, " 'Ma-dhuri' Rakhne Mein Samajhdaari Hai'. (Mom, it is wise to keep distance). The poster exuded a message to follow social distancing.

Thank You Mumbaikars for writing such a Bollygood script of this superhit sequel.#BeBollyGood #TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/yUlmSZ0TOL — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 23, 2021

The next poster featured 'Partner' actor Govinda as he strikes a pose for the camera by fisting his hand, donning the expressions of 'winning' something of substance. The poster had the message, "Stay At Home And 'Govinda' Hearts!" (Stay at home and 'go win the' hearts!'

The last one referred to the popular Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor. It read, "Agar Tum Mask Neeche 'Kareena' Toh Bohot 'Un-Saif' Situation Ho Sakti Hai." (If you remove your mask, there will be a very unsafe situation). It urges people to keep their masks on.

Mumbai police thanked Mumbaikars who suggested such creative ideas to spread the message of Covid-19 norms in a fun way.

"Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost" Thank You Mumbaikars for writing such a Bollygood script of this superhit sequel. #BeBollyGood #TakingOnCorona," they tweeted.

Earlier on Saturday, through their Twitter handle, Mumbai Police shared a poster featuring Abhishek Bachchan that had a new twist to the normal way of greeting each other - shaking hands- amid the pandemic.

It read, " 'Abhi' fist bump, 'Shek' (shake) hands when it's safer please!"

Spreading the word across people, the 'Drona' actor gave a caption by using the titles of his movies 'Dhoom' and 'Ludo' and urged people to stay indoors and spend time with family.

