'Because we are..' Satish Shah's befitting response to racist slur by staff at Heathrow airport2 min read . 08:41 AM IST
Satish Shah said he overheard Heathrow staff making remark about him being able to afford a first-class ticket.
Veteran actor Satish Shah recently shared an incident from UK's Heathrow airport where faced racist remark about him.
Shah said he overheard Heathrow staff making remark about him being able to afford a first-class ticket. Taking to Twitter, the 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' actor said he overheard, “How can they afford 1st class.".
However, the actor did not hold back and gave a befitting reply to them with a proud smile.
In a tweet, he wrote, "I replied with a proud smile 'because we are Indians' after I overheard the Heathrow staff wonderingly asking his mate how can they afford 1st class?"
Heathrow Airport also commented on his tweet and wrote, “Good morning, we're sorry to hear about this encounter. May you DM us?"
The veteran actor's tweet went viral on social media and got over 1 million views, over 12,000 likes and 1,085 retweets. On his post, several users commented that they loved his response. One person wrote, "Superb reply! It's so good to see Indians giving back to them in their own language. We are way past being a 'third world country' by now! We are a superpower..."
Some other wrote, “Nice way to say you travelled first class. Noted sir !! Rest all is humbug and you also know that !! Thousands travel first class from India and only you get called out. Kuch jyada nahi ho gaya."
"We are Indians, it's enough for them to explain everything. If the British had not ruled us for 200 years, then perhaps England would have been a colony of ours today, a user wrote.
Another wrote, "Well said sir! Proud of you, and definitely it's high time to show to the world that we are the 5th largest economy and hence, we deserve the best in every fields."
"He was surprised probably because they looted us for 200 years n took away 45 trillion dollar wealth from India. N still Indians can afford first class? It's very strange for them..." wrote a third person.
Satish Shah is best known for his comic roles. He played the role of Indravadhan Sarabhai in the popular TV soap comedy 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai'. He also appeared as a judge on the TV show 'Comedy Circus' and has featured in several Bollywood films like Jane Bhi Do Yaaro, 'Ra.One', Main Hoon Na, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge and many more.
(With inputs from ANI)
