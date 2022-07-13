Why becoming a CA is going to get tougher

“The changed curriculum has been given in-principle approval by the ministry of corporate affairs," said Mitra. ICAI will incorporate more case studies in its curriculum to ensure greater application of mind by students and to discourage rote learning. ICAI is trying to prepare students in emerging areas of accounting and auditing including sustainability reporting and forensic audits. “We believe that sustainability will be an area of great importance in future. We are laying a lot of emphasis on non-financial reporting, for example, in areas of environment and emissions. On the audit front, we believe forensic audit will play a big role in the future," said Mitra.