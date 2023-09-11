‘Becoming a menace’: CJI DY Chandrachud, other SC judges concerned about dog attacks2 min read 11 Sep 2023, 12:34 PM IST
CJI Chandrachud and other SC judges express concern about dog attacks in India. Stray dog issue previously addressed in July.
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and other Supreme Court judges shared their concerns about the incidents of dog attacks in the country. CJI and Solicitor General also shared incidents of stray dogs attacking people.
