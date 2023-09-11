Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and other Supreme Court judges shared their concerns about the incidents of dog attacks in the country. CJI and Solicitor General also shared incidents of stray dogs attacking people. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Bar and Bench, the remarks by CJI Chandrachud and other SC judges came when advocate Kunal Chatterjee appeared before the apex court with an injured hand. CJI Chandrachud asked Advocate Chatterjee what had happened to his hand, to which he replied that 5 dogs had attacked him.

CJI Chandrachud also offered to get the Supreme Court Registry to provide medical treatment to the lawyer. Another Supreme Court judge PS Narasimha said, 'This (dog attacks) is becoming a menace'.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Tushar Mehta also narrated a case of a boy getting rabies after being bitten by a dog in UP. CJI Chandrachud also noted that his law clerk was also attacked by dogs while parking his car.

However, this is not the first time the Supreme Court has spoken out on the issue of stray dogs in India. In July this year, while hearing a petition filed by the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KeSCPCR), the Supreme Court had said that there was a need to find a solution to the perennial problem of stray dogs in India, Live Law reported.

The matter was being heard by the judge a bench of Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice KV Viswanathan. KeSCPCR had filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking directions to curb the menace of stray dogs given the increased attack on children in Kerala by stray dogs.