Bed scam case: Bengaluru police arrests another accused
From a total of 10 accused, so far eight accused are arrested and 2 others are Covid-19 positive
Bengaluru police arrested another accused in connection with the bed scam case, said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) on Tuesday.
"Another accused, Anthony - working as a marketing executive in Sapthagiri Hospital, arrested. He took money from patients to get beds allotted to them," said Joint CP (Crime).
He further said that a total of 10 accused, so far 8 accused are arrested and 2 others are Covid-19 positive.
Further details are awaited.
