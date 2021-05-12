OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Bed scam case: Bengaluru police arrests another accused

Bengaluru police arrested another accused in connection with the bed scam case, said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) on Tuesday.

"Another accused, Anthony - working as a marketing executive in Sapthagiri Hospital, arrested. He took money from patients to get beds allotted to them," said Joint CP (Crime).

He further said that a total of 10 accused, so far 8 accused are arrested and 2 others are Covid-19 positive.

Further details are awaited.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

