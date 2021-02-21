Bedi leaves for Delhi after being Pondy Lt Guv for over 4 years

She said she would visit Isha Foundation in Coimbatore before flying to Delhi. Bedi also said that she would visit Puducherry as a tourist to meet her friends and take a stroll on the beach here. Bedi was the fourth woman incumbent of the post of Lt Governor. She assumed the office of Lt governor on May 29, 2016 and had been at loggerheads with Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on various issues.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}