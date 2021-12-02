NEW DELHI : The government is developing a centralized mobile app to help electric vehicle (EV) users locate charging stations and book slots in advance, said two people seeking anonymity.

The move by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) is aimed at encouraging EV adoption across Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, and Surat, which have a population of at least 4 million.

“BEE is designated as the central nodal agency for the deployment of public charging infrastructure in India under the ‘Charging infrastructure for Electric Vehicles-Guidelines and Standards’ issued by the ministry of power," a BEE spokesman said in an email.

“BEE has been tasked with the design and development of a centralized online database for capturing data of public EV charging stations, and additionally a centralized mobile application to help users locate charging stations and book charging slots conveniently is also being planned," he added.

The move is part of India’s plans to cut net carbon emissions to zero by 2070. The government is also working on a plan to use EVs for all central ministries and field offices in the next three years.

The Centre is rolling out the ₹10,000-crore Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (Fame) scheme, which is designed to support the electrification of public and shared transport, and help create charging infrastructure.

The scheme is an important part of the Centre’s strategy to cut vehicular emissions. Money allocated under Fame-2 will be spent to subsidize 500,000 electric three-wheelers, 1 million electric two-wheelers, 55,000 electric passenger vehicles, and 7,090 electric buses.

