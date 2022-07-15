Beef ‘ban’ in Arunachal Pradesh: Eateries asked to remove signs1 min read . Updated: 15 Jul 2022, 03:30 PM IST
A ₹2,000 punishment has been threatened for hotels and restaurants in the Naharlagun area if they don't comply by July 18.
By July 18, all lodging establishments and eateries within a subdivision in Arunachal Pradesh are required to take the term "beef" off of their signboards. Failure to abide by the directive given by the executive magistrate of the Naharlagun subdivision on July 13 would result in a 2,000 fine and the revocation of one's business licence.