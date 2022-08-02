Beef will stay on the menu at biryani festivals: Tamil Nadu SC/ST Commission2 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2022, 07:45 AM IST
The ban on the sale of beef biryani created a stir at the Ambur Biryani Festival in Tirupattur.
The Tamil Nadu State Commission for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes has stated that there shouldn't be any restrictions or discrimination against beef biryani during district level biryani festivals in response to the controversy surrounding the ban on beef biryani at the Ambur Biryani Festival.