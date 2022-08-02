Beef will stay on the menu at biryani festivals: Tamil Nadu SC/ST Commission

In its statement, the commission said, while it was accepting what Tirupathur Collector had said over the Beef Biryani controversy, the district administration did not do anything to discriminate against people on caste basis. “In the coming days there should not be any restrictions and discrimination towards beef biryani on district-level biryani festivals. Also, beef biryani should not be avoided on biryani festivals which were conducted by district administration," it said.