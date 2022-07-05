Beer can make your gut healthier, prevent diabetes, obesity: Study

Beer can improve the composition of the intestinal microbiota, a factor that can prevent chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases.
A study has claimed that drinking beer is beneficial to the intestine and has the potential to prevent chronic diseases. The study said that beer has certain elements that help in making the gut healthier. Polyphenols, which are present in the beer, are the key factor behind the beneficial effect of the drink. The researchers point out that the benefits of polyphenols has already been proven in red wine.
It added that consuming beer can improve the composition of the intestinal microbiota, a factor that can prevent chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases.
"Beer consumption contributes to the improvement of the composition of the intestinal microbiota, a factor that has been associated with the prevention of very common chronic diseases, such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases," said research by the Center for Research in Health Technologies and Services (CINTESIS), a non-profit research and development unit, in the city of Porto in northern Portugal.
The study was conducted among healthy men aged 23 to 58 who were asked to drink 330 milliliters of beer daily, with or without alcohol, for four weeks.
CINTESIS, in a statement, said that the results obtained by the research pointed out that beer consumption "increases the diversity of the intestinal microbiota, without increasing weight and fat mass." Further, the researchers noted that drinking beer "does not significantly interfere with cardiometabolic biomarkers" such as glucose, cholesterol, and triglycerides.
The study, published recently in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, revealed that the benefit of beer on gut health "proved to be independent of alcohol content" or the absence of this element.
