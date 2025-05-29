Beer Lovers Beware! Prices set to rise by up to 55% under new Haryana excise policy from THIS date

Beer lovers pay attention! In less than a month, beer prices in Haryana are rising, and in a sharp uptick.

Advertisement

Come June 12, beer lovers in Haryana will have to pay a significantly more price if they want to drink the alcoholic beverage. The Haryana new excise policy brings a 55 per cent hike in Indian beer prices, according to a report by The Hindustan Times.

For imported beers, the prices are going to rise by 45 per cent, as per the report.

Meanwhile, the cost of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and Imported Foreign Liquor (IFL) will rise by 15-20 per cent under the new excise policy.

Livemint could not independently verify the details of the report.

The new Haryana Excise Policy 2025-2027, set to be implemented on June 12, will see the prices of popular beer brands including Kingfisher, Carlsberg, Budweiser, and Hoegaarden rise sharply.

Advertisement

What will be the new prices after beer price hike in Haryana? Following the implementation of the new Haryana Excise Policy, the price of a 650ml bottle of Kingfisher Ultra will rise from ₹90 to ₹140. Imported beers such as Corona and Amstel, a pint of which costs ₹200, is set to increase to ₹290.

Meanwhile, a 330 ml bottle of beers like Budweiser and Carlsberg will go up to ₹120 from ₹75, HT reported quoting officials. For a canned beer of 500 ml, which is currently priced at ₹90, the cost will go up by 45 per cent to ₹130.

Advertisement

For alcohols like Absolut Vodka, the prices will increase from ₹1,200 for a 750ml bottle to ₹1,500. Meanwhile, a bottle of Glenlivet will jump from ₹3,200 to ₹3,800.

Gurugram (West) deputy excise and taxation commissioner confirmed the development to Hindustan Times.

“Yes, there will be a 55 per cent hike on Indian beers and 45 per cent on imported ones. This is primarily to bring parity with neighbouring states and to promote Indian-made beer and liquor over imported alternatives,” the official was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

He said that the excise department will focus on optimising revenue earned through alcohol sales.

“The excise department is also focusing on optimising revenue through fair pricing while reducing the consumption of foreign-labelled liquor,” Dudi said.

Advertisement